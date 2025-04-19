Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at strengthening Public Distribution System (PDS), the state government is set to issue new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS). The initiative follows a recent drive to weed out ineligible beneficiaries from food security schemes across the state.

According to official sources, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department has directed all District Collectors to organise district, block, and urban local body (ULB) level functions for distribution of the newly prepared ration cards. These cards will be handed over to beneficiaries by MPs, MLAs and other dignitaries. The new ration cards will feature a coloured design, printed on glossy A4-size paper, and laminated for durability. Each card will measure 6 inches in length and 4 inches in width.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that the cost of printing and lamination does not exceed Rs 10 per card. As per the schedule outlined by the department, block development officers (BDOs), municipal commissioners, and executive officers are to generate the coloured PDF versions of the ration cards by April 20. The cards must be fully prepared and laminated by April 22. The move is expected to benefit thousands of newly identified eligible households and individuals who had either applied for fresh ration cards or requested the inclusion of new family members.

