Pune: A shocking incident has emerged from Daund city in Pune district, where 10 to 12 newborns were found stuffed in a plastic container and dumped in a garbage heap in Borwake Nagar Tuesday.

The discovery has caused widespread panic among residents. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene, recovered the deceased newborns and human remains, and launched an investigation. A video related to the incident has been circulating on social media via the handle @Pune_First.

Locals noticed something suspicious in the garbage and immediately alerted the authorities. Preliminary findings suggest that the remains may be medical samples from a laboratory. Police are now working to trace their origin and determine how they ended up in the trash. Officials have begun questioning nearby hospitals and clinics to investigate possible illegal abortions or medical malpractices. The remains have been sent for medical examination to determine the cause of death.

The Pune district administration and the State Women’s Commission have taken serious note of the incident. In an official statement, the Women’s Commission assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against those responsible. Meanwhile, Daund police have urged citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading rumors.