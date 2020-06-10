Patnagarh: The anti-corruption bureau Wednesday arrested Patnagarh Kendu Leaf division DFO Pranab Kumar Mohanty and Kendu Leaf Gharsien South Range, Range Officer Trilochana Dehury for accepting bribe of Rs. 1.66 lakh from another range officer at the official residence of Mohanty.

The bureau caught them red-handed and recovered the tainted money of Rs. 1.66 lakh. The officials washed hands of both Mohanty and Dehury which gave a positive chemical reaction.

According to reports, vigilance sleuths laid the trap to catch Mohanty and Dehury red-handed following a complaint by Jaganath Dash, Range Officer of Kendu Leaf Patnagarh Range.

The DFO was demanding the bribe money from ranger Dash in order to release Rs.10.37 lakh coming in for the repairing of phadies (godown for keeping Kendu Leaf).

Ranger Dehury was helping the DFO in this illegal affair.

Government residential quarters of the DFOs Mohanty and Dehury at Patnagarh in Bolangir district are being searched.

Vigilance department officials informed about the arrest in a press conference, Wednesday.

Following the arrest, both accused were forwarded to territorial vigilance court Wednesday afternoon.

PNN