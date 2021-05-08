Mumbai: Divyanka Tripathi posted a picture from Cape Town Saturday. The actress is currently in the scenic South African port city to shoot for the adventure reality show, “Khatron Ke Khiladi”.

In the Instagram picture, Divyanka looks out of the window, overlooking a beautiful backdrop. She has a mug in hand, and the shot was taken in the morning, going by her caption.

“Waking up to this,” she wrote.

“Woohooo!” responded her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, with a heart emoji.

The actress had also posted a picture from the flight to Cape Town. In the picture, she poses with co-contestant Shweta Tripathi.

Besides Divyanka and Shweta, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen are also in Cape Town for the shoot of the show.

Divyanka is known for her role of Ishita Bhalla in the show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”. She was also part of the web series “Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala” and has hosted “Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime”.