Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for the people of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday announced reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 each in the state.

It will be effective from 5th November midnight. The government has decided to give the extra relief of Rs 3 per litre on both petrol and diesel. With the reduction, fuel price in Odisha will be one of the lowest in the country.

In order to provide relief to general public from the rising fuel prices, Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik announced the reduction. This is over and above the reduction in excise duty announced by Government of India.

Due to this announcement, the loss of VAT revenue to state exchequer will be to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore per annum. This is in addition to loss in VAT collection of Rs 1.6/ litre on petrol and Rs 2.8/ litre on diesel, total amounting to Rs 700 crore, which the state is likely to incur in view of Excise duty reduction by Government of India. Putting them together, the total loss to state exchequer on account of reduction in VAT is approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

The VAT reduction is going as a major relief to the people of Odisha.

With this reduction, the petrol & diesel prices in the state are likely to be ones of the lowest in the country.

