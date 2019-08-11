Cuttack: Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) commissioner Ananya Das and other senior officials of the district administration, Sunday, visited several localities of the Silver City here under the Grievances of the People At their Doorstep (Gopad) initiative.

The government officials visited Kanika Square area, Siddheshwar Sahi and Stewartpatna area of the city and took stock of drainage, sanitation, road communication and drinking water facilities.

The officials also interacted with the locals and enquired about the civic issues.

During the inspection, the Collector asked CMC to improve sanitation facility in Kanika Square and Stewartpatna area. He also directed the civic body to remove encroachments on drains.

Moreover, the Collector directed the officials to ensure lighting facility on streets at Siddheswar Sahi. He also assured the locals to initiate process for construction of a vending zone in the locality.

The officials later visited Madhusudan Das community health centre in the area and asked the authorities to maintain cleanliness at the hospital.

Notably, the district administration has launched the Gopad initiative to improve local governance in Cuttack city and other parts of the district.

Under the initiative, government officials have been asked to visit various localities to take stock of civic issues.