Keonjhar: A two-judge bench of Orissa High Court issued a notice to the district Collector here asking him to submit a reply over alleged irregularities in allocation of funds under the district mineral foundation (DMF), a report said. The bench led by Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh issued the notice after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by social activist Subhakanta Nayak of Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district. The bench heard the matter and issued notice to the district Collector asking him to submit the response by November 26.

According to the case diary, several crores from DMF funds have been spent on various developmental works without inviting tenders. The irregularities also include the implementation of projects without approval of the trust board, various agencies failure to submit utilisation certificates (UCs), payment of Rs 1.70 crore to PMU (E&YLLP) towards salary advance and the agency lack in statements regarding absentee employees. Similarly, several reports like those pertaining to field visits were lacking, while illegal use of contingency funds has also come to the fore, prompting the petitioner to approach the Chief Minister, the district Collector and the Chief Secretary earlier. Later, the petitioner moved the HC.