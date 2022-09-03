Keonjhar: The DMF HSC Scholarship programme entering its third year, awarded scholarships to Class X students of Keonjhar who achieved 60 per cent or higher marks studying in Government/Aided High Schools & Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs). Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), attended the DMF HSC Scholarship 2022 ceremony as chief guest. Bagchi shared the story of his life to motivate and inspire the audience. He conversed with the youngsters and answered their queries regarding how to achieve success and at the same time be a better human being.

Lauding the Keonjhar district administration, the OSDA chairman said: “Using funds available under DMF, the district is paving the path to achieve excellence for the students in Keonjhar district.” This year, 228 students in the district received more than 90% (Al grade) and 1,997 students received more than 80% (A2 grade) in the BSE Class X examinations. Jyoti Prakash Sahoo from Kalyani BP School Garahabandhogoda, Ghasipura achieved top position in Keonjhar district by securing 98.17%. Shardha Juanga from Chandragiri High School, Badapalaspal secured 78.67% to top the list among the tribal students. She also got a special mention from the chief guest for her grit and efforts. DMF awarded scholarships worth Rs 17 crore to a total of 11,605 Class X students who achieved 60% or more studying in Government and Aided High Schools & OAVs. Earlier, DMF HSC scholarships worth Rs 10.48 crore were awarded to 7,698 meritorious students for 2021 and 2020.

The initiative is aimed to inspire students to successfully complete their schooling and to support them financially to pursue higher studies beyond the Class X level. The initiative is also in-line with the National Education Policy, 2019 with the objective of ‘achieving sustainable development goals (SDG) to expand higher education scholarships to ‘ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all’.