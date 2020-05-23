Chennai: Hours after Rajya Sabha MP and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi was arrested from his residence here Saturday morning on charges of making derogatory statements against judges and Dalits, a local court released him on interim bail.

His speech on February 15 at a party office against judges and Dalits was considered insulting and a police complaint was lodged by the leader of Athi Tamilar Makkal Katchi Kalyanasundaram under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Speaking to reporters Bharathi said his speech was twisted in the social media and his arrest is to satisfy someone.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that he had lodged a complaint against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam for corruption.

Meanwhile DMK President M.K.Stalin condemned Bharathi’s arrest and said the party will not be cowed down by false cases.

Stalin said Bharathi had given an explanation about his speech made at a party office and also expressed regret.

He added that there are two cases in the Madras High Court to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case.

Without taking that into account the AIADMK government led by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had arrested Bharathi which was nothing but shameful, the DMP President said.

Stalin said Bharathi had complained against corruption in the government and hence his arrest was to divert attention.

Coming out in support of Bharathi, MDMK General Secretary and MP Vaiko demanded that the government withdraw the case.

Vaiko said Bharathi had expressed regret about his controversial speech.

