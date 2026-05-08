Chennai: Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan Friday stated that the party would consider alternative political moves only after the deadline set by the Governor for TVK to form the government expires.

Speaking to reporters, Elangovan noted that the Governor has granted time until May 10 for TVK to prove its ability to form a government. “We have to wait and see. The Governor has given time until the 10th. Only after that can we think of any other plans,” he said, responding to queries regarding the current political impasse.

When asked about the possibility of the DMK providing outside support to the AIADMK, Elangovan said no such decision has been made. He emphasised that the party is currently observing the efforts being made by other players in the field.

On the stance of alliance partners like the VCK and CPI, the DMK leader said he was unaware of their final decision, suggesting that those parties would determine their own course of action. The remarks come at a sensitive time in Tamil Nadu politics as the state awaits the outcome of the TVK’s efforts to consolidate numbers following the recent Assembly proceedings.

PTI