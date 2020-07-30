Beauty hacks are not only important for girls but also for boys. Even now internet has plenty of solutions, apart from friends and family. But the things which we hear or read in net are not always truth worthy. There are also some beauty myths which doesn’t really work.

In this article let us know some of those:

It is okay to pop pimple: People really don’t resist and don’t give a second thought while popping them. But by doing this you are increasing the chance of getting scars which can also lead to inflammation and will take time to heal.

Drinking plenty of water and eating right is all you need for a good skin: For good and healthy skin, it is very important to have a proper diet and intake of water, but only drinking water and not moisturizing your skin will not make your skin healthy. Also it all depends on what kind of creams and skincare products one use, it should be according to your skin type. And your skincare routine should include exfoliating, moisturizing and toning.

The higher the SPF, the better: Apply sunscreen with higher SPF is good but people don’t understand one thing that is sunscreens are not only for when you got out in the sun, its to be applied even when you’re inside. Also re-apply it after every 2-3 hours no matter you go outside or stay inside. Get a sunscreen with UVA protection along with UAB.