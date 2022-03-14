According to astrology, work done in the morning has a very deep impact throughout the day. If we start the morning citing god’s name, then the entire day will go well. Apart from this, according to beliefs, there are things, if done in the morning, can avoid many problems in life. These tasks are very easy, which anyone can do. By these measures, God’s grace always remains and misfortune turns into good fortune. Let us know about those tasks which get auspicious results by doing in the morning.

Chant Gayatri Mantra

Gayatri Mantra must be chanted every morning after taking bath etc. It is said that this will develop an ability to work.

Worship

According to religious belief, after taking bath in the morning, one should worship the God with flowers, incense sticks, lamps etc. The deities stay pleased because of this.

Pray To Sun God

It is considered auspicious to offer ‘Arghya’ to the Sun God with a copper vessel in the morning. Due to this, the grace of ancestors always remains on us and the planet Sun is also strengthened. Keep ‘kumkum’ and red flowers in copper water. This pleases the Sun God.

Light a lamp in front of Tulsi plant

It is believed that it is auspicious to light a lamp with cow ghee in front of the Tulsi plant after worshipping in the morning. Due to this, positive energy remains in the house and negative energy does not enter.