Mumbai: Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan turns a year old Tuesday. The melodious king of the 90s has the credit of singing in almost all languages. Apart from Hindi, he has also sung in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Odia and Bengali languages.

He has lent his voice for hundreds of superhit songs during the 90s and spread the magic of his melodious voice in the film industry. Udit Narayan, has also won the National Award four times.

Born on December 1, 1955, he is known for his melodious voice and versatile singing ability. On his birthday, let us take a sneak peek into his personal life.

Udit’s full name is Udit Narayan Jha. He was born in Supaul district of Bihar. He has a close association with Nepal. He began his career in 1970 as a Maithili folk singer (staff artist) for Radio Nepal, singing mostly popular folk songs in Maithili and Nepali.

After nearly 10 years of struggle, Udit Narayan gave the first superhit song, which changed his fate. This song was from the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Papa Kehta Bada Naam Karega. The song features Aamir Khan. Udit Narayan got a lot of offers after the song became a craze.

Since then, there has been no looking back for Udit. He gave back to back superhit songs and ruled the chartbusters during the 90s. He has also won 4 National Awards.

Talking about his private life, Udit has two wives. In 2006, Ranjana Narayan claimed that Udit Narayan was her husband. But Udit continued to deny this. Ranjana then approached the court and after showing photos and documents, Udit agreed to the wedding.

With Deepa Narayan, he has one son, Aditya Narayan, who is also a playback singer. Aditya and Shweta are getting married in a temple on his father’s birthday December 1 after which the families will be hosting a reception for their friends from the industry Wednesday.