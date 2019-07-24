The computer was invented in the 19th century by a famous mathematician Professor Charles Babbage. Therefore he is called as the ‘father of computer’. Since then, many changes have been made in the computer. The faster you run your fingers on the computer’s keyboard, the faster the information is shared across the world, but have you ever thought why the keyboard letters are in not in any order?

In this article we will tell you the reason behind it.

We use keyboard almost every day, whether in office or at home. The initial letters in keyboard and mobile keypad begin with QWERTY. Christopher Latham Sholes invented the QWERTY. The typewriters which were invented in 1874 were also in QWERTY style. At that time it was known as Remington-1.

When Sholes was determining the method and order of the words, he found that when the order was kept straight, the buttons were jammed and were facing difficulty in pressing because of being one after the other.

At that time the typewriter did not have a backspace button. This is why the use of QWERTY words in the keyboard is accepted throughout the world as it is easy to type. This is the reason keys are not in the any order.

PNN/Agencies