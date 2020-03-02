Losing weight is a dream for almost all, few even go the extra yard to achieve this. One of the ways to shed some kilos is a popular weight loss programme General Motors Diet Plan.

The GM Diet Plan was believed to be a successful mantra, and is considered easy to follow; many nutritionists although do not recommend this plan. It results in immediate weight loss. It claims to shed 15-17 lbs in just 7 days! Critics believe that losing weight in such an abrupt manner could be harmful.

It was created in 1985 by General Motors to help its employees fighting obesity. The employees consumed low-calorie food on different days. By the end of the first week, the employees were found to have lost up to 17 lbs (7.7 kgs).

Low in Calories:

The diet plan is a low calorie food. If you consume low calories, your body shifts to a negative energy balance. This makes you lose weight quickly.

Boosts Metabolism:

The foods included in this diet plan are known to boost metabolism and keep your body in the fat-burning mode.

It includes negative energy foods that burn calories during digestion and processing. This helps one lose weight by burning calories even when one eats normally. It sounds good, but dietitians and nutritionists do not believe in the term “negative calorie foods”.

A Good Detox:

Consuming good and healthy food and staying hydrated helps you to flush out toxins.

Improve Digestion:

The fruits and vegetables in the GM diet contain dietary fibre, which helps improve bowel movement and digestion.

GM Diet plan:

Day 1

Eat as many fruits as you like. Berries, watermelons, and cantaloupes are recommended. Stay away from bananas on Day 1. Drink 8 to 12 glasses of water during the day.

Day 2

Consume only vegetables. Use olive oil for cooking (no deep frying) the vegetables. Drink 8 to 12 glasses of water.

Day 3

Consume fruits and vegetables. Avoid potatoes and bananas. Drink 8 to 12 glasses of water.

Day 4

Consume 8 (small) bananas and 4 glasses of milk (8 fluid ounces). Banana is a super food that helps to replenish our energy levels. Choose skim milk and avoid adding sugar or sweeteners.

You may consume a bowl of clear vegetable soup if it gets too monotonous. Drink 8 to 12 glasses of water.

Day 5

Have brown rice. Consume 6 large tomatoes. Non-vegetarians can consume chicken breast or fish. Vegetarians can consume tofu or cottage cheese. Keep yourself hydrated with water.

Day 6

Consume brown rice. Non-vegetarians can consume chicken breast or fish. Consume raw or sautéed vegetables. Avoid potato. Keep yourself hydrated with water and/or strained fruit juices (without sugar or sweeteners).

Day 7

Consume brown rice. Have raw veggies. Have 4 glasses of fruit juices. Drink 8 glasses of water.

