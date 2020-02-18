Manmunda: A doctor at Manmunda Community Health Centre (CHC) under Kantamal block in Boudh district has once again proved why a doctor is called ‘second God’ when he saved a woman’s life following serious complications post delivering a stillborn child.

The incident occurred Sunday and immediately became a hot topic for discussion.

40-year-old Brajeswari, wife of Narendra Jal, a resident of Bardol village under Manmunda police limits, complained of labour pain Sunday morning. Narendra immediately rushed her to Manmunda CHC. Dr Manoj Kumar Nayak, who was on duty, carried out certain tests and confirmed that the child in the womb had already died.

In the nick of time, the patient’s body was bloated and blood pressure measured at 200. It hardly took time for Dr Manoj to understand that the woman was in danger. The hospital, meanwhile, didn’t have enough facilities to treat such patients.

Dr Manoj then asked Narendra to take his wife to district headquarters hospital. Narendra, a poor man, expressed his incapability to take his wife to the DHH and requested Dr Manoj to save his wife’s life.

Finally Dr Manoj took up the challenge and Brajeswari delivered a stillborn child through normal delivery. But due to excessive blood loss, she became very weak. Seeing her condition, Dr Manoj prescribed for blood transfusion. He asked Narendra to arrange two units of blood (O+).

Being an illiterate and hailing from a remotest part, Narendra failed to arrange the blood.

And then, Dr Manoj did what many in the profession would avoid to do. He went to the DHH, donated two units of (AB+) blood and in exchange got two units of required (O+) blood, returned to the CHC and got the blood transfused in Brajeswari.

Yet, according to Dr Manoj, Brajeswari is in need of two more units of blood. Narendra said Dr Manoj is just like God for him. “It is because of him my wife has got a new lease of life,” he assessed.

As the noble deed of Dr Manoj spread in the locality, good wishes haven’t stopped pouring in since for Dr Manoj.

