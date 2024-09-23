Joda: A doctor from Mohta hospital located in the town of Kendujhar district, was arrested by the police and produced in court following allegations of misconduct with a female patient Sunday. The accused has been identified as Dr Anmol Mohta. According to the allegations, Saturday afternoon at around 2.30pm, a woman visited the hospital for treatment. After consulting Dr Om Prakash Mohta, the patient was advised to undergo an ultrasound. As per the doctor’s instructions, a female staff member took the patient to the ultrasound room where Dr Anmol Mohta was present. After the ultrasound was done, the woman filed a complaint at the police station, accusing the doctor of misconduct during the procedure. Following the complaint, a case (No-264/2024) was registered at Joda police station and police after arresting the accused produced him in court, Sunday.

Commenting on the matter, hospital owner Dr Om Prakash Mohta stated that the allegations are baseless and the police took action without conducting a proper investigation