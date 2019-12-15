Nayagarh: A doctor checked on at least seven patients admitted to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) and prescribed them medicines under a mobile phone flashlight recently.

The incident took place Friday evening, but the incident came to the fore after a picture of the doctor went viral the next day.

The doctor on duty Friday evening was visiting the wards at about 7:30pm when electricity went out. The doctor is said to have waited for five minutes but when it was not restored, a man, possibly an attendant of a patient switched on his mobile phone’s flashlight helping the doctor to carry on his duty.

By that time, the nurse had called up the lineman to report about the power outage following which the supply was restored with the help of a generator set. But it lasted only a few minutes following which the hospital plunged into darkness again.

The doctor, meanwhile, went on to attend other patients under that phone light. He prescribed medicines for them in that light as well.

That said, it should be mentioned here that these incidents are nothing new for this DHH. A doctor treated a patient in a similar way during an outage September 27, 2018.

PNN