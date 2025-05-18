Sambalpur: A doctor at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla has successfully persuaded a woman suffering from tuberculosis (TB) to seek proper medical treatment, making her overcome years of resistance rooted in superstition.

The patient, identified as Jyotsna Barla of Khulia village under Maneswar block and the Themra Community Health Centre (CHC), had refused medical care despite being diagnosed with TB three years ago.

Her reluctance stemmed from deep-rooted fear and stigma, especially after her father died from the disease five years earlier.

Several other villagers, including elderly men and women, were also reportedly affected. Initially, a medical officer in charge at the CHC and a senior treatment supervisor had counselled her at home, leading to her starting and reportedly completing treatment at that time.

Recently, following a letter from an international organisation, Dr Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, assistant professor, Department of Community Medicine at VIMSAR, visited Jyotsna’s home Sunday.

During his visit, Dr Mishra engaged in detailed discussions with her family and neighbours to dispel misconceptions surrounding the illness and emphasise the importance of medical care.

Following a clinical examination, Jyotsna was provisionally diagnosed again, and arrangements were made for laboratory testing, including a sputum examination.

Reassured by Dr Mishra’s explanation and support, her family finally agreed to pursue hospital-based treatment.

She was brought to VIMSAR Tuesday in an 108 emergency ambulance and admitted to the tuberculosis ward for further treatment.

“Despite significant efforts by the government to eradicate TB, many patients still hide their illness due to ignorance, stigma, and fear of discrimination,” said Dr Mishra.

“The health department provides free diagnostic services, medication kits, and supplementary nutrition to support patients.

ASHAs also carry out awareness campaigns, door-to-door visits, and rallies to fight these myths.” He emphasised that persistent superstitions hinder TB eradication efforts and put lives at risk.

Dr Mishra’s timely intervention serves as a powerful example of how awareness and compassion can save lives.

He urged the public to trust medical science and take advantage of government healthcare schemes to help achieve a TB-free future.

