Patna: You may have heard of several kinds of wrong or faulty surgeries. But the one performed at Keonjhar DHH will perhaps top them all. The doctors at the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) stitched the anus of a woman instead of the birth canal.

Family members of Sasmita Munda (18), wife of Chingudu Munda from Khasapita Sahi under Badapatana panchayat in Patna block of Keonjhar district, had admitted her to Patna CHC following her labour pain Tuesday. She was shifted to the Keonjhar DHH Wednesday.

She gave a birth to baby girl Wednesday. Since it was normal delivery, she was discharged 48 hours after the delivery.

Unaware of another complication waiting for them, they returned. Reaching home, Susmita experienced pain in defecation. Finding discharge of faeces in urine, Chingudu with the help of an ASHA activist rushed his wife to Patna CHC. There they came to know that Sasmita’s anus had been stitched instead of the birth canal.

They were then shifted to Keonjhar DHH. The ASHA activist Asha Lata informed that the woman was admitted to the surgery ward Thursday.

PNN