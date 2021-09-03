Mumbai: Everyone’s heart broke into a million pieces after television heartthrob Sidharth Shukla said goodbye to this world at the young age of 40. The whole country is in shock due to his sudden demise.

Sidharth was at the peak of his career and had many big projects in his belt. He was successful in making a special place in television as well as in Hindi film industry with his struggle.

When Sidharth was brought to Cooper Hospital Thursday, he had died. It is being said that Sidharth took a medicine before sleeping at night. It is also said that his mother and Shehnaaz offered him ice cream and lemonade to make him feel comfortable after he felt uncomfortable and suffocation.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Sidharth was advised by doctors to reduce his workout time due to ill health. Actually Sidharth used to exercise for three hours daily but if sources are to be believed, his doctor had asked him to reduce his exercise and workout time and advised him to exercise comfortably.

He was not only one of the most handsome but also one of the fittest actors of television. He did not compromise in anyway with his daily exercise. But the actor’s trainer says that Sidharth was not feeling well for the past few days. Sidharth’s trainer told a private news channel that he used to do workouts only for two hours, but in between breaks and rest, it used to be three to four hours. Sidharth was not only my client but we also had a deep friendship.

Sidharth’s trainer revealed that his last meeting with Sidharth was August 24.

He said, ‘He had come to the gym and he wished me. He trained and left. I was leaving for Bhopal on 25th for a shoot. Our workout on 24th August was the last workout. I told him that I will be back on 30th August, and then Siddharth said, he would do workouts with the help of my assistant.

Sidharth’s departure has not only broken the fans’ favorite pair of Sidnaaz, but has completely broken his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz. According to reports, Sidharth took his last breath on Shehnaaz’s lap.

