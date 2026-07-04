Bhubaneswar: Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) reportedly put its statewide strike on hold Saturday after talks with Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, who said the discussions had ended on a positive note.

Mahaling said the government had appealed to the doctors to resume duty in the interest of patients. OMSA leaders, meanwhile, announced that they were “putting the agitation on hold” following the meeting and that doctors would return to work immediately.

The decision is expected to restore normal healthcare services at government hospitals across the state after several days of disruption.

Notably, a high-level meeting between representatives of OMSA and Health and Family Welfare Department officials, including Mahaling, was held Saturday as the government sought to end the deadlock.

As part of the agreement, the Odisha government will reportedly constitute a high-level committee comprising the secretaries of the Health, General Administration, Finance and Law departments to examine OMSA’s demands. The committee will hold its first meeting July 22. OMSA described the talks as successful and expressed hope that the pending issues would be resolved through dialogue.

The strike was launched by OMSA Wednesday, affecting healthcare services across the state. The protesting doctors had earlier refused to withdraw until the government accepted their 10-point charter of demands, including implementation of the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) scheme, cadre restructuring, higher incentives for specialists, postmortem allowance, a three-year exit policy for KBK and TSP areas, and stronger safety measures through revision of the Odisha Medicare Act.