Bhubaneswar: The first poster of the docudrama Major Dhyan Chand was launched Saturday ahead of the National Sports Day, Sunday. The National Sports Day is observed every year on Dhyan Chand’s birthday. The docudrama is being made by producers Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra. It is a part of a digital campaign demanding ‘Bharat Ratna’ for the legendary player.

The teaser poster shows the hockey wizard overlooking the hockey stadium at one of the Olympics he played in. He is also shown practicing barefoot. “The black and white colour combination has been used in the poster to signify the conflicting facts and truths that we want to bring out through this docudrama. It’s saddening that a lot of facts about the legend aren’t known to the youth of today. I have even heard amazing and inspiring stories of the legend practicing hockey on the railway tracks! Wanted to bring out the dedication he had for the game and the love for the country through this teaser poster for the documentary,’ said Joyeeta of ‘Signature 24 Productions’.

Mishra on the other hand said that sports have been an integral part of the Odisha culture. He informed it is an honour for him to take forward the demand for Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand. “It’s going to be a documentation of the emotions and inspiration revolving around the Indian Tricolour, hockey and the hockey wizard,” he informed.

The producers are planning to launch the docudrama December 3, 2021 on the 42nd death anniversary of Dhyan Chand.