Cuttack: “Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life – think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success, that is way great spiritual giants are produced.” Swami Vivekananda.

If we have the determination and will power for one defined goal in life then nothing can stop us to achieve success.

In a glaring example, few youths of Cuttack have been winning hearts for a documentary film that they shot at home during this lockdown with zero budget. Interestingly, the documentary film based on ‘coronavirus’ has been shot entirely on a mobile phone and is now going viral on social media.

“Everyone these days are staying indoors because of the lockdown. To keep the young minds active, we decided to do something and spread awareness on coronavirus. People are now more dependent on social media. So we planned to deliver new entertaining videos to the people,” said actor Antaryami Mishra.

The story and screenplay of the documentary has been done by Lopamudra Barik while famous Telly actress Bhaswati Basu plays an important role in the video.

Among other famous artists who were part of the documentary are Devdatta Pati, Soumya Ranjan Behera, Suryakant Chhotraya, Krishna Singh and Shivani Panda.

“The documentary is dedicated to the state, the country and the nation,” Mishra added.

PNN