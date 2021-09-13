Los Angeles: Country legend Dolly Parton won at the third and final installment of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Parton won as an executive producer of Netflix’s ‘Christmas on the Square’, which was voted outstanding television movie. She received her first Emmy nod back in 1978 for her supporting role in ‘Cher…Special’.

The Creative Arts Emmys are the lead-up to the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, which will be presented on September 19. Several other notable music names or programmes also won the Creative Arts Emmys this year.

Robert Lopez, who is already a double EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) received his first Primetime Emmy. Lopez and his wife and creative partner Kristen Anderson-Lopez won outstanding original music and lyrics for the song ‘Agatha all Along’ for an episode of ‘WandaVision’ on Disney+. Kristen Anderson-Lopez just needs a Tony to become an EGOT in her own right.

Choreographer Debbie Allen won two Emmys for her work on the Parton project – one as an executive producer and the other for outstanding choreography for scripted programming. Allen is also set to receive the Governor’s Award from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on September 19.

Composer Steven Price won his first Emmy for outstanding music composition for a documentary series or special (original dramatic score) for Netflix’s ‘David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet’.

Composer Ludwig Goransson won his second Emmy for his work on Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian’, which was voted outstanding music composition for a series (original dramatic score). He had won in the same category last year for his work on the same show.

Bo Burnham won three Emmys for his work on the Netflix special ‘Bo Burnham: Inside’. He won outstanding music direction and outstanding directing and writing for a variety special.

Burnham is nominated for one more award for the special next week — outstanding variety special (pre-recorded). If he wins, Burham will become just the fourth individual to win four Emmys in one year.

Keke Palmer won her first Emmy for outstanding actress in a short-form comedy or drama series for her work in Keke Palmer’s ‘Turt Up With the Taylors’.

HBO’s ‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ won for outstanding sound editing for a nonfiction or reality programme (single or multi-camera). The award went to sound supervisor Jonathan Greber and sound effects editor Pascal Garneau.

David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ won two Emmys — outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special and outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special. The HBO show is up for two major awards on September 19 — outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) and outstanding direction for a variety special for director Spike Lee.

Ben Winston, the new executive producer of the Grammy telecast, won his 10th Emmy (in just six years) as an executive producer of ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ (Apple TV), which won outstanding short-form comedy, drama, or variety series. Winston is nominated for three more Emmys, two for his work on ‘Friends: The Reunion’ and one for his work on the Grammys, which is up for outstanding variety special (live).

Composer Carlos Rafael Rivera won outstanding music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score) for his work on Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’. It was his second Emmy.

Music supervisors Ciara Elwis and Matt Biffa won for outstanding music supervision for their work on HBO’s ‘I May Destroy You’.

Composer Blake Neely won his first Emmy for outstanding original main title theme music for his work on HBO Max’s ‘The Flight Attendant’.

