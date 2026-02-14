Rajnagar: The dolphin population in Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary has declined by 11 this year, with the Rajnagar Mangrove Wildlife Division, home to the largest dolphin population in Odisha, recording 493 dolphins during the 2026 annual census compared to 504 last year.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vardaraj Gaonkar, the three-day census, conducted from January 20 to January 22, identified five species of dolphins within the division. These include the Irrawaddy dolphin, Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin, Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, Indo-Pacific finless porpoise, and Spinner dolphin.

Although this year’s count shows a decline from last year’s figure of 504 dolphins, the division continues to serve as a crucial refuge for marine mammals. A significant concentration of 402 Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins was recorded in the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, establishing it as a major marine conservation stronghold. Most of these dolphins were sighted near Babubali and Habalikhati. However, only nine Irrawaddy dolphins were observed during the census period.