New Delhi: Indian carriers are set to operate more flights from the war-affected Gulf region Wednesday, as the government is keeping a close watch on the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and its possible implications for air travel between India and the region.

Operational plans of airlines indicate that Air India and Air India Express will operate flights to Riyadh starting March 12, while Indigo will commence Mumbai–Riyadh–Mumbai services from the same date.

“SpiceJet has been facilitated to obtain alternate airport approvals to ensure continued operational safety and flexibility in the region. Akasa Air has been advised to align its planned commencement of Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai services with prevailing operational conditions which is scheduled to begin operations from 12th March 2026,” Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

Air India and Air India Express will together operate a total of 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region March 11.

The two carriers continue to operate their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat March 11, operate a total of 8 flights to and from Jeddah, and Air India Express operating 14 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, according to the airline.

Operational data for March 9 indicates that 45 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from West Asia, carrying 7,407 passengers.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is continuously overseeing the situation and maintaining direct engagement with all relevant stakeholders to ensure quick and coordinated responses.

“Airlines are making appropriate operational arrangements in response to the evolving situation, with passenger safety and continuity of services remaining the primary considerations,” said the ministry.

The DGCA has coordinated with relevant authorities to facilitate additional arrival and departure slots and to permit the use of Muscat International Airport as an enroute alternate airport for flights to/from destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah, Al-Alan, Fujairah, Sharjah, Jeddah and Medinah.

The ministry said it is maintaining regular coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders to ensure that passenger movement continues in an orderly manner.

Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period.

Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight timings and travel arrangements. The Ministry will continue to review the situation and provide further information as necessary.

