New Delhi: It is good news for those accustomed to air travel. Domestic passenger flights will resume from Monday ‘in a calibrated manner’, the government said Wednesday. Flights both international and domestic were suspended in late-March since the lockdown was implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Minister’s tweet

“Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May,” tweeted Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri.

SOP for passengers

The minister also said that standard operation procedures (SOP) for passenger movement are also being separately issued by the ministry. However, there was no indication when international travel will resume once more.

Cargo flights for medical evacuation and special flights to repatriate Indians stranded abroad have been operating during the lockdown.

The government as well as airlines have talked about a ‘new normal’ when flights start again. There will certainly be lesser number of passengers in a flight. Also in most flights the middle seat in each row will be left vacant. It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear masks. Also everyone has to maintain proper social distancing norms… both at the airport and inside the flights.

Aviation regulator DGCA had earlier asserted that commercial passenger flights would stay suspended till May 31. The announcement was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 31.

Agencies