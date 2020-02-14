Mumbai: “Ek Deewaana Tha” actress Donal Bisht is all set for her music video debut with the song “Bepata” sung by Abhijit Vaghani.

The actress, who was last seen on the TV show “Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji”, said: “I am so so excited with ‘Bepata’ releasing February 20. This will be my debut in a music video. It’s a romantic and soulful number.”

Talking about “Bepata”, Donal shared: “The song is about love and how it is indispensable. ‘Bepata’ is about purity and sanity of love, beyond age, caste, colour or region. I play the role of a girl who is from the hills and the guy is from the plains. It’s a journey of how they meet when he comes to the hills of the country. Abhijit Vaghani is the singer as well as the actor opposite me. As much as a great singer he is, he is also an outstanding actor and a lovely human being.”

She even took to Instagram to share the first look of the video. “Happy Valentine’s Day guys…Let’s celebrate love. First look of My first music video. Extremely excited for this,” she captioned the photo in which she is seen with Abhijit.

The video is produced by Griebs Music.