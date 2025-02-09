New York: US President Donald Trump stated that he has no plans to deport Prince Harry or take action on his visa case, suggesting that the former royal already faces enough difficulties due to his “terrible” wife, Meghan Markle.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump dismissed the idea of intervening, saying, “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

This comes after questions surfaced about how Harry was allowed entry into the US despite admitting to past drug use in his memoir Spare.

It can be mentioned here that Harry and Meghan relocated to the US in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties. Following Spare’s release, questions arose about whether Harry disclosed his drug use on his visa application, as US immigration law considers past substance use in visa eligibility. A lawsuit by The Heritage Foundation sought access to his visa records, but a judge ruled in Harry’s favor, keeping them confidential.

Trump has previously criticised Meghan, calling her “controlling” and suggesting Harry is being manipulated. Meghan has also expressed her disapproval of Trump, further fueling their long-standing tension.

PNN & Agencies