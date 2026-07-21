Washington: US President Donald Trump Tuesday gave a dim view on possible talks with Iran to end the war.

“I will tell you, they want to desperately meet. And until they’re ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in meeting,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

He said that in dialogue behind the scenes, Iranian officials have said “they want to meet desperately to try and end it, because they’re getting decimated”.

Iran and the US have escalated attacks recently as their interim deal to end the war falls apart.