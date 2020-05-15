Allentown (US): President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intends to prepare the country for future pandemics. Donald Trump added that he will do so by restocking the national stockpile of medicines. He added that he will bring back critical manufacturing back to the US.

The president’s comments came the same day a whistleblower testified that the Trump administration had failed to properly prepare for COVID-19. “Wouldn’t that be nice?” Trump said during a visit to a Pennsylvania distributor of medical equipment. “My goal is to produce everything America needs for and then export to the world, including medicines.”

Trump had complained about supply chains in a television interview which was aired before his trip to Pennsylvania. He visited the Owens and Minor Inc organisation in Allentown.

“These stupid supply chains are all over the world. We have a supply chain where they’re made in all different parts of the world. We need to bring those back to the US,” Trump said in the interview with ‘Fox Business Network’. “And one little piece of the world goes bad, and the whole thing is messed up. We should have them all in the United States,” Trump added.

It was Trump’s second trip outside Washington in as many weeks. He is trying to convince the public that it’s time for states to begin to open up again. He is asking the public not to panic, even with the virus continues to spread.

Trump’s remarks came as federal whistleblower Rick Bright testified before a House panel Thursday. He said his repeated efforts to jump-start US production of respirator masks failed. His warnings were not heeded to.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is under mounting pressure to roll back coronavirus restrictions. He is battling a Republican revolt over his stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. Counties have threatened to Wolf’s orders while at least a few business owners have reopened their doors despite his warnings.

Trump added to the pressure during his speech. “We have to get your governor of Pennsylvania to start opening things up a bit,” he said.

Trump said that he wants to ensure that the next president doesn’t inherit an empty stockpile. He said he would build up a three-month supply of items like ventilators and N-95 respirator masks that have been in short supply. He asserted he’d like many of these items to be American-made.

“I’m determined that America will be prepared for any of the future outbreaks,” Trump said.

AP