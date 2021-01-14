Washington: President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial could begin at 1.00pm (local time) on Inauguration Day next Wednesday. The impeachment trial could take place at the same time President-elect Joe Biden is being sworn into office. This information is available according to a timeline of Senate procedure obtained by this agency. It’s the possible schedule if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate soon.

Trump was impeached by the House Wednesday on a single charge of incitement to insurrection after the deadly Capitol siege last week by a pro-Trump mob. Trump is the only president ever to be impeached twice. Pelosi hasn’t said when she’ll send the impeachment charge to the Senate. Some Democrats have suggested holding back to allow Biden time to be inaugurated and to start working on his priorities first.

Biden has suggested the Senate could divide its time between the impeachment trial and confirming his Cabinet nominees. He will also start working COVID-19 relief and other issues.

During the mob invasion of the Capitol, five persons were killed including a policeman. Trump has denied constantly that he was behind the riots. However, his arguments have gone in vain.