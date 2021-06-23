Melvin Durai

Cellphones have become a necessity for many people, including me. I enjoy many of the features of my phone, including talking, texting, taking photos and browsing. But I have to constantly resist the temptation to use my cellphone at inappropriate times. It’s not just a question of physical safety, but also etiquette and mental well-being.

Many people are aware of the dangers of distracted driving but seemingly unaware of the dangers of distracted walking. Even while crossing a busy street, they’re talking, texting or reading on their cellphones. And next thing you know, they’re lying in a hospital bed, with plenty of time to talk, text and read.

Doctor: “You’re very lucky to be alive, Mr Johnson. Do you remember anything about the accident?”

Johnson: “Yeah, I was just crossing a road while reading an article on my cellphone and this car came out of nowhere and hit me.”

Doctor: “I heard that the driver was texting someone when he hit you.”

Johnson: “Texting and driving? What an idiot!”

Doctor: “Please speak softly. He’s in the next room.”

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2019 found that injuries related to cellphone use had increased gradually from 1998 to 2017 and many of them “were associated with common activities, such as texting while walking.”

In India, almost 5,000 people were killed in 2019 in motor vehicle accidents attributed to the use of mobile phones while driving, according to data from the transport ministry. The actual number of people whose deaths can be blamed on cellphones is probably much higher, especially since it’s often hard to determine after an accident whether the driver was using a cellphone or whether the cellphone just happened to get lodged in the driver’s skull.

Aside from putting physical safety at risk, the use of cellphones can also violate etiquette and common courtesy. That’s why, a few years ago, Pope Francis, the leader of the world’s 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, decried the use of cellphones during Catholic Mass.

Speaking to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, the Pope said, “It makes me very sad when I celebrate (Mass) here in the piazza or in the basilica and I see so many cellphones held up. Not only by the faithful, but also by some priests and even bishops! The Mass is not a show … so remember, no cellphones!”

The crowd broke out in laughter and applause – and some folks probably pulled out their cellphones to capture the moment.

Whatever your religion, using a cellphone during a religious ceremony is usually inappropriate. Even if your friends dare you do it while visiting the temple, you probably should not take a selfie with Lord Ganesha.

It’s also rude to look at your cellphone while someone is talking to you. If there’s something important you need to do on your phone, you can say, “Excuse me, I just received a text from the Prime Minister and need to respond to it.”

But if it’s not the Prime Minister or Chief Minister texting you, you can probably wait to respond.

When my wife texts me, I know it’s her because I’ve assigned a unique notification sound to her texts. She may not be the Prime Minister, but if I wait too long to respond to her texts, I may find myself waiting too long for dinner.

Even when cellphones can be used safely and politely, they can keep us from enjoying our surroundings and enhancing our mental well-being. When I take my dog on long walks, I’m often tempted to read something on my cellphone or listen to a podcast. But I’ve found that the most peaceful, relaxing walks occur when my phone is tucked away in my pocket, allowing me to absorb the sights and sounds around me. Hearing a bird’s tweet is immensely more pleasant than all the angry tweets on the internet.