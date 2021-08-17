London: If any rival player tries to sledge one of ours, the remaining 10 would only come hard at the opposition. That’s exactly what had happened with England during their 151-run defeat in the second Test, according to India opener KL Rahul. Incidentally, KL Rahul was declared man of the match after India’s emphatic win.

The on-field altercations started after Mark Wood dished out short-pitched stuff targeting Jasprit Bumrah’s head. It resulted in an argument with England skipper Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson. Even rookie Ollie Robinson was having a go at the Indian batters.

However, the tables turned when England were bowled out for paltry 120 in their second innings. India captain Virat Kohli was the one leading the battle of sledges.

“It showed how badly both teams wanted to win. That’s how Test cricket is played. We as a team are never shy to say a word or too,” Rahul, who scored 129 in the first innings, said after the match.

“Someone comes after our player and rest of the 10 guys get pumped as well. That’s the kind of atmosphere and team bonding that we have. If you go after one of our guys it means you are going after whole team,” Rahul added.

The opener made it clear that all the four fast bowlers were ready to give England a test of their own medicine. “Bowlers were really keen to have a go and have a crack out there in the middle. They were ready to give it their all in 60 overs. This is what people come to watch and it only speaks about how badly each team wants to win,” Rahul pointed out.

KL Rahul also lauded Bumrah and Mohammed Shami’s record 89-run ninth-wicket stand. It set up the game nicely for the bowlers to do the job inside 60 overs.

“The partnership between Bumrah and Shami was so good and crucial. After they put up a fight like that, bowlers were waiting to have a crack at them (England). We knew after lunch the declaration is going to come,” Rahul informed. “We knew each of them (bowlers) would have to bowl 10 or 12 overs. The pitch was behaving a bit up and down and opportunity like this to win a Test match always doesn’t come. We were all very keen and excited and to go out there and put out a performance like that was very special,” Rahul informed.

The Indian team management didn’t use Ravindra Jadeja much, save six overs out of 51.5 bowled during England’s second innings. Rahul said Jadeja wasn’t pressed into operation as wickets fell at regular intervals.

“We would have used Jaddu (Jadeja) a lot more if wickets weren’t falling and if the fast bowlers weren’t able to do the job. The pacers managed to get wickets each time they bowled and we didn’t need to use Jaddu’s services that much in this game. Going ahead in the series, if there is any spin in the wicket, he will make sure that he picks wickets for us,” Rahul asserted.