New Delhi: The United States government has warned its citizens against visiting the northeastern states of India due to the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

An advisory issued by the American embassy here Friday stated that the US citizens should ‘exercise caution in light of media reports of protests and violence in response to the approval of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill’.

The US said that they have also temporarily suspended official travel to Assam.

“Internet and mobile communications may be disrupted. Transport may be affected in various parts of the region. Protests have also been reported in other parts of the country,” the advisory stated.

American citizens have been asked to keep a low profile, be aware of surroundings, monitor local media for updates, review personal security plans and notify friends and family for safety.

Tens of thousands of protesters against CAB — which has now become a law, are on the streets of northeast since Wednesday, clashing with police and plunging the region into a chaos.

The Central government has deployed a huge number of security personnel in these areas and is in talks with all the stakeholders.

IANS