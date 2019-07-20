Puri: The district administration and the Puri municipality have decided to launch door-to-door garbage collection to improve solid waste management system in the Holy City.

A decision to this effect was taken at a recent meeting of the civic body here.

As per the decision, the municipal body would arrange vehicles to collect solid waste from people’s doorsteps. The civic body would sell waste materials like glass bottles and plastic items to scrap dealers and it would produce compost by using biodegradable waste.

Puri municipal executive officer Bijay Kumar Dash said around 110 tonnes of solid waste is generated in the city every day. The residents often dump garbage on the streets. “Dumping of garbage here and there has been causing unhygienic atmosphere in the Holy City. Besides, many drains are choked by garbage and solid waste,” Dash said.

According to Dash, the administration would soon launch a campaign to create awareness on the door-to-door garbage collection plan.

“Our vehicles will cover each street of the city. The vehicles would have separate cabins to collect biodegradable waste and other waste. We will produce compost from biodegradable waste,” Dash said.

It is learnt that the civic body would construct a compost plant for every 1,000 households. “The civic body would construct a compost plant on experimental basis by August 20. Subsequently, we will set up a few more compost plants in the city,” he added.