Bhubaneswar: Senior citizens in Bhubaneswar can avail Covid-19 testing facility at their doorstep from Monday by just making a call to 1929, commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sanjay Singh said here Saturday.

He said the BMC will make all arrangements to collect the sample from the doorstep of citizens above 60 years, especially those who are staying alone and are unable to visit Covid testing centres, Singh said.

Similarly, the municipal corporation is also taking steps to facilitate the anti-Covid vaccination of such senior citizens. The BMC will ensure to and fro journey of senior citizens to the vaccination centre, he stated.

Steps are being taken to enhance the number of vaccination centre in the city, he said, adding, the ongoing drive-in vaccination will resume from Monday for which slot booking will be opened soon.

As the number of Covid cases goes on increasing in the capital city, the BMC has prepared an action plan to increase the number of beds in various Covid hospitals, the commissioner said.

In fact, BMC signed an agreement with a number of hotels to use their rooms for housing Covid patients. Singh appealed people to take the help of call centre (No. 1929) which is functioning 24X7 to serve people with any Covid-related complicity.

He also thanked all for their cooperation in implementing the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the city.

PNN