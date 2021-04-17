Mumbai: Dharma Productions Friday announced that they are recasting for the film Dostana 2 after their fallout with actor Kartik Aaryan for his ‘unprofessional behaviour’.

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions head Karan Johar has also unfollowed Kartik on Instagram, while the actor is still following him.

According to the reports, the reason behind Karan doing this is Karthik Aryan’s unprofessional behavior. It is being told that Kartik had completed shooting several scenes of the film for about 20 days. At least Rs 20 crore has been spent in this 20 days shoot, reports said.

But then suddenly Kartik did not like the second part of the film. He demanded a change in the script, but Karan disagreed. An official notice has also been issued in this regard.

The note read: “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Along with this, news is also being received that there has been a lot of rift between the two.

In Hindi film industry, the matter of getting actors removed from films is common. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan refrained from any comments in this situation. On the other hand, on social media, Kartik’s fans have launched a campaign against Karan Johar.

Fans warned to boycott Karan Johar movies. They claimed that Kartik Aaryan was also being targeted like late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans even raised the topic of nepotism again.