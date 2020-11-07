Angul: In a major crackdown, Angul police arrested a youth named Sujan Kumar Senapati of Rantalei area Friday night on charge of double murder including illegal possession of firearm.

According to police sources, the accused had allegedly murdered two brothers identified as Dusasan and Dusmanta Senapati of the Rantalei village in Angul district November 4.

Acting on an FIR lodged by Dusasan’s son Rakesh, police had registered a case and had launched a manhunt. The accused was nabbed along with seizure of the incriminating weapons.

Police also recovered a double-barrel gun and a machete from near Derjang reservoir in the district.

Notably, the brother duo was shot dead Wednesday in the evening. The accused had disposed weapons near Derjang reservoir after committing the crime. Further investigation is underway.

PNN