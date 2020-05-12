Washington: Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States has warned the Congress. He has said if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, it will result in ‘needless suffering and death’. Anthony Fauci is among the health experts testifying to a Senate panel. His testimony comes at a time when President Donald Trump bent on reopening states. Trump has praised states that are reopening after the prolonged lock-down aimed at controlling the virus’ spread.

Fauci, a member of the coronavirus task force is charged with shaping the response to COVID-19. The virus has killed tens of thousands of people in the US. He is testifying via video conference after self-quarantining as a White House staffer tested positive for the virus.

The US economy in free-fall. More than 30 million people have lost their jobs. So Trump has been pressuring states to reopen.

Fauci, in a statement to ‘The New York Times’, warned that officials should adhere to federal guidelines for a phased reopening. He has asked states to find out whether the virus is on a ‘downward trajectory’. He has also recommended robust contact tracing and ‘sentinel surveillance’.

“If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines…then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country,” Fauci wrote.

“This will only result in needless suffering and death. It would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal,” Fauci added.

Other senior health officials scheduled to testify before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee will also appear via video link. They are also in self-quarantine, following their exposure to a White House staffer who tested positive. The chairman of the committee, Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, also put himself in quarantine after an aide tested positive. He’ll participate by video, too.

Even before the gavel drops, the hearing offers two takeaways for the rest of the country, said John Auerbach. He is the president of the nonprofit public health group ‘Trust for America’s Health.

AP