Sambalpur: Dr Lalit Kumar Meher was appointed as the director of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, Thursday.

Earlier, Dr Meher served as the dean and principal of Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir for last three years. His appointment is for a three year term or till he attains the age of 65 whichever is earlier, an official release said. He is scheduled to join the post within seven days.

Notably, the post of director at VIMSAR had been lying vacant for over one and half years after Dr Aswini Pujahari resigned February 9, 2019. Dr Meher, a resident of Bolangir, was a student of VIMSAR in 1976. After completing his medical education, he joined as a lecturer in VIMSAR.

PNN