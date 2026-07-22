New Delhi: The DRDO Wednesday signed an agreement with a firm for conversion of six A321 aircraft from commercial to green configuration, further leading to the development and production of the Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Mk-II programme, the defence ministry said.

A separate contract was signed with another company to engage with it as development-cum-production partner (DcPP) for mission systems designed for the AEW&C Mk-II programme, it said.

The move offers a significant boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, officials said.

Centre for Air Borne Systems (CABS), DRDO, has signed a contract with AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), New Delhi for the conversion of six A321 aircraft from commercial to green configuration, further leading to the development and production of the Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Ml-II programme, the ministry said in a statement.

AEW&C Mk-II system from DRDO with CABS as the nodal laboratory, will provide enhanced endurance, advanced airborne surveillance, secure communication, improved situational awareness and enhanced command and control capabilities. This, in turn, will give a significant boost to the air defence capabilities and aid in neutralising threats across extended ranges, the ministry said.

The engagement of industries reaffirms the commitment of the government to achieve self-reliance for fostering a robust ecosystem towards innovation, research and manufacturing within the country, it said.

The contracts were signed by the Director, CABS, with the CEO, AIESL; and the Head, Airborne Platform, ADSTL, in the presence of the Defence Secretary and the Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and the Chairman, DRDO, Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.

CABS, DRDO, with support from ADSTL as DcPP, is responsible for integration of mission systems on the modified AEW&C Mk-II platform, delivered by Airbus Defence & Space (original equipment manufacturer), the statement said.

CABS and ADSTL will also carry out flight testing of the AEW&C Mk-II aircraft along with the Indian Air Force to obtain certification from airworthiness agencies — Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, it said.