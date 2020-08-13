Cuttack: The dreaded gangsters Dhalasamant Brothers who run the ‘D-Gang’ have started to resume operations in Cuttack city if certain reports are to be believed. With Lalbag police having arrested two members of this gang Wednesday, it has come to the fore that the gang is active again.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Sashikant Khandei alias Danny (34) of Kaligali and Ranjit Singh alias Rania of Hasinabad. They have been arrested on charges of coercing one to join their gang.

Two pistols- a 9mm and a 7.65mm- alongwith 69 live bullets, a car and a motorcycle were seized from them. Danny had earlier been arrested due to his association with Dhalasamant brothers.

According to the police, Riaz Bux (32) of Banka Bazar had lodged an FIR with the Lalbag police station Tuesday informing that the criminal duo had asked him over a phone call to come to Chunabhati lane at 8pm. It was when he reached there that Danny and Rania coerced him to join their gang.

When he turned down the offer, they threatened him with dire consequences .He somehow managed to get himself free from them and headed straight to Lalbag police station to lodge an FIR against them.

On the basis of Bux’s FIR, the police registered a case (Case No-195/20) and launched an investigation. The police arrested the duo under sections 294, 506, 385, 386, 120 (B) of IPC and under relevant sections of Arms Act Wednesday and produced them in a court.

While informing about the arrest, DCP Pratik Singh said the police are on the lookout for those who are linked to the arrested criminal duo.

According to police, Danny and Rania were on the job of re-organising the D-Brothers’ gang. After the arrest of Dhalasamant brothers, Danny was also put behind bars by Chauliaganj police.

After his release from the jail, he had started taking helm of the D-Brothers’ gang and was reportedly meeting the brothers when they were being produced in court. They were also believed to be collecting protection money from sand smugglers on the outskirts of Cuttack town.

PNN