Anise seed (Saunf) has a variety of beneficial properties. Besides its use in many dishes and as a mouth freshener, it also acts like a cooling agent. Aniseed tea or fennel water helps in controlling blood pressure and indigestion related problems. In this article let us know the benefits of fennel tea.

Weight loss

If you are trying to lose weight, then fennel tea can be beneficial for you as it strengthens the digestive system and reduces hunger.

Dehydration

In summer, fennel tea or fennel water is helpful in avoiding dehydration. Its cooling and hydrating properties keep the body hydrated and cool.

Reduces cholesterol

Aniseed tea rich in fibre properties is helpful in controlling cholesterol. The element found in fennel tea prevents cholesterol from dissolving in the blood, which keeps its levels controlled and also reduces the risk of heart ailments.

For blood sugar and high blood pressure

Fennel tea is very helpful in controlling blood pressure and blood sugar. The potassium found in fennel helps in controlling blood pressure. At the same time, according to studies, it has been found that blood sugar is also controlled by the consumption of fennel.

Fennel tea recipe

To make fennel tea, take two cups of water, put 2 spoons of fennel in it and boil. After boiling for 3 to 4 minutes, add 3 to 4 mint leaves to it and boil for another 2 to 3 minutes. Now remove it from the flame and strain it into a cup. You can also add lemon and honey to enhance the taste.