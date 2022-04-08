Jajpur: The Ramco Cement plant in Dharmasala area of Jajpur district lifting around 100 kilolitre of groundwater through three bore wells on a daily basis has invited sharp criticisms as well as anger from the locals, especially when people in peripheral villages are struggling to get safe drinking water in this scorching summer.

As per a report, the engineerin-chief of the Water Resources department in August 2008 had given permission to Ramco to draw 100KL of groundwater on a daily basis to meet its needs for construction activities and drinking purpose.

However, the company has been using the groundwater to meet the daily needs of the plant. Locals alleged that excessive use of groundwater by the plant has led to a sharp fall in the water table, as a result of which they have to face water crises in summer.

They pointed out that the Ramco authorities are harnessing the groundwater with impunity as they have the support of a local political leader. It is a fact that industries are instrumental to economic development of the state.

The state government and the local administration have always given priority to industries than the concerns of the locals. The Ramco plant operating at Haridaspur is a case in point.

The administration is least bothered about the water crisis faced by peripheral villages. In fact, several influential people of the locality are working as contractors for the company. And the company is taking advantage of this. Ramco is keeping its supporters on its payroll.

In Kalinganagar industrial complex, several companies like Emami, Sagar and JSW have set up their units after getting support of the locals at public hearings. But for Ramco this is an exception.

Ramco, based at Burudhunagar of Tamil Nadu, has set up the cement plant on 100 acres of land by investing Rs 440 crore. IPICOL has provided the land.

Villagers claimed that the company has dug up a pond outside its premises to get water. But it is not possible for the plant to meet its water needs from this pond for 15 days, they said, adding that the pond dies up during summer.

The company has dug up three bore wells on its premises as an alternative. Though the Water Resources department has installed water meters for the company, the latter is pilfering water to evade water tax.

Excess exploitation of groundwater has led to a dip in water table in Jogada, Muraripur, Raghunathpur, Sribantpur and other villages, alleged locals like Srikant Prusty, Hemant Padhi, Satyabrat Rout, Jaydev Nayak and Tuna Barik.

They have demanded a highlevel investigation into the excessive ground water use and pilferage by the company. Ramco was granted administrative approval for use of groundwater June 23, 2018.

Later, the executive engineer of Jaraka water resources division had submitted a compliance report July 28, 2018. The chief engineer of the WR department in its letter-23657, August 1, 2018 had laid down certain conditions on groundwater use.

On the other hand, the executive engineer of the rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) department in a letter 516, March 1, 2016, had pointed out that groundwater has been depleting in the areas where industrial units have dug bore wells and are exploiting water.

In summer, tube wells go dry, it added. Executive engineer of Jaraka water resources division Debasish Pattnaik said he was on leave and could say about the issue only after checking reports. This correspondent had tried to contact general manager of Ramco plant, Ajit Paul, but he did not receive the call.

PNN