Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died Monday. Nishikant Kamat was battling liver cirrhosis for two years. He was undergoing treatment at the AIG Hospitals here said his family members. Nishikant Kamat was 50. Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hospital July 31 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue.

“It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr Kamat showed improvement. However, his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness,” the hospital said in a statement.

The film director was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. He had also developed respiratory failure and hypotension Sunday. His condition deteriorated, eventually leading to multiple organ failure, the hospital added.

Kamat also made the action film Force and the Irrfan Khan-led Madaari. He was declared dead at 4.24 pm, the hospital said.

“My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant,” Drishyam star Ajay Devgn said on Twitter.

Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Dombivali Fast in 2005. His Hindi film industry debut was Mumbai Meri Jaan, also starring Irrfan. He also played a negative role in John Abraham-starrer Rocky Handsome in 2016, which he also directed. His biggest hit however, was the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam. It was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.