Bhubaneswar: The twin city Commissionerate Police, along with the Transport officials, has launched a drive against tinted glass in vehicles, official sources said, Wednesday. Addressing the media here, Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda said vehicles involved in crimes are usually found using tinted glasses. “The drive that began Monday would help curb crimes, especially in the twin cities,” Panda said. Panda said 21 four-wheelers have been seized and Rs 71,500 has been collected by way of fines from erring drivers till Tuesday. ACP (Traffic) Jayanta Dora said a fine up to Rs 10,000 will be slapped on those caught using tinted glasses and driving without license. “However, those with driving license, will have to cough up around Rs 5,000,” Dora pointed out. Last year, the Twin City police used to seize around 150 four wheelers found with tinted glasses daily.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP