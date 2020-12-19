Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Saturday started a special drive to clear abandoned and unused vehicles parked along the city roads. The traffic police began the drive by removing such vehicles parked along the stretches in Baramunda, Kalpana Square and Rasulgarh areas in the city.

DCP (Traffic) Soumya Mishra who was present during the towing away of vehicles at Barmunda Saturday told the media that the cops would remove all abandoned vehicles from the roads and pavements at Barmunda, Kalpana and Rasulgarh in the first phase. Subsequently, the towing away of vehicles will be carried out at other stretches in the city.

She also revealed that the drive has been launched after receiving several complaints from the denizens regarding encroachments of large spaces by unattended vehicles causing congestion and accidents and obstructing normal movement of other vehicles on the road.

DCP Mishra urged people to inform the police about such encroachments by abandoned and unused vehicles through social media or they can dial the helpline number 100. She also warned that the cops would immediately tow away these vehicles and keep them at a common yard. She warned that penalty amount would be collected from the owners of these abandoned vehicles when they try to release the same through Regional Transport Offices.

Later, the Commissionerate Police released a public notice informing them that upon receipt of information, the cops will find out details regarding the vehicles parked along the city roads. Later, the owners will be informed through phone calls and will be asked to take their vehicles within a specific time period. The owners will be penalized if they are found not removing their vehicles within the deadlines given.