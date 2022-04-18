Bhubaneswar: Members of Odisha Drivers’ Association have staged a protest Monday at Master Canteen square demanding fulfillment of an 11-point charter of their demands including security and insurance cover for death due to accident, an office-bearer informed.

“Our association had organised a massive rally in the state capital a few months ago and submitted a memorandum to the government for immediate fulfillment of our demands, but to no avail. We will intensify our agitation if the demands are not met,” the office-bearer said.

“Drivers from as many as 314 blocks in 30 districts of Odisha joined the protest Monday. We will continue our agitation more aggressively until our 11-point charter of demands is fulfilled,” a protestor said.

“State government has been misleading us by making false promises. We provide uninterrupted service in the state. No one seems to be concerned about our demands. We are not asking a place on the Moon; rather, our demands are genuine,” the protestor rued.

On the other hand, vehicular movement was partly disrupted for quite a couple of hours in the capital city due to the massive rally.

PNN